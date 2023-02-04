Home

Sports

Wasim Jaffer Makes BOLD Prediction on India Superstars’ T20I Future, Says Rohit Sharma Will Not Play Next World Cup, Virat Kohli May Play

Wasim Jaffer Makes BOLD Prediction on India Superstars’ T20I Future, Says Rohit Sharma Will Not Play Next World Cup, Virat Kohli May Play

Both Kohli and Rohit were rested for the T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, keeping in mind the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL and also the ODI World Cup in October.

Wasim Jaffer Makes BOLD Prediction on India Superstars' T20I Future, Says Rohit Sharma Will Not Play Next World Cup, Virat Kohli May Play. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been two of the driving force of Indian cricket but with age catching up on them former Indian international Wasim Jaffer feels it’s time to move away from the shortest format of the game.

Both Kohli and Rohit were rested for the T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, keeping in mind the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL and also the ODI World Cup in October. Jaffer feels looking at the future, the T20I game is for the youngsters and firmly believes Rohit will not play in the next T20 World Cup, but there is a chance Kohli might play.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested (from the T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand) seeing the bigger picture, with the Tests against Australia coming up, then there’s IPL and then the ODI World Cup. India can qualify for the World Test Championship final. And rightly so. Looking at the future, this game is for youngsters. I don’t see Rohit Sharma playing in the next T20 World Cup, from a personal perspective. Virat Kohli may play, but Rohit Sharma definitely won’t play the next edition. He’s already 36 I think,” Jaffer told to ex Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali on YouTube.

“So, looking at the bigger picture, it’s important that they are mentally fresh and ready for the Australia series,” Jaffer further explained.

The former RCB man also feels that youngsters don’t need any guiding force nowadays as they are themselves gaining experience from the IPL.

“I don’t think they need a guiding force. They have played so much of cricket in the IPL, that they don’t need someone to guide them in the middle,” he told.