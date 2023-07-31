Home

Wasim Jaffer Makes Bold Statement About Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Third ODI Against West Indies

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has failed to make most of his starts in the ODI series against West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav has failed to leave a mark in ODIs in his career. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer felt that the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday could be the final chance for Suryakumar Yadav to prove his mettle in the 50-over format before the much-awaited Asia Cup and World Cup later in the year.

Suryakumar, who is being thought as a possible replacement in the Indian squad in case Shreyas Iyer doesn’t get fit in time, has failed to deliver against West Indies despite getting starts in both the games. Windies spinner Gudakesh Motie dismissed him on both occasions.

“He will probably get one more chance, in the third ODI. And that’s probably it because KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will return and he will find it difficult to get into the side,” Jaffer, a former Indian Test opener, was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

“But the way he bats, it takes high-risk options and he looks to hit boundaries which makes him lose his wicket. It is his nature to take riskier options and he needs to change that especially in this format,” he added. Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that Virat Kohli is unlikely to play in the third ODI on Tuesday as the former skipper wasn’t seen travelling with his team members from Barbados to Trinidad.

Kohli didn’t bat in the first ODI while he was rested for the second game. India started the series with a five-wicket win before losing the second. With the series at stake, it is still unsure whether captain Rohit Sharma will play in the third ODI or not. Rohit batted at No.7 in the first game while he gave himself rest in the second game alongside Kohli.

