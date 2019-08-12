Earlier, Kohli scored a scintillating 120 off 125 balls to power India to 279 in 50 overs. Enroute his 42nd ODI ton, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second leading run-getter for India in ODIs.

During his 120-run knock, Kohli also became the first batsman in the history of cricket to register 2,000 ODI runs against West Indies. The previous best was by former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad who had scored 1,903 runs against the Windies.

In the post-match press conference, Kohli sounded relieved to have finally recovered his century drought. “It feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one. Shikhar and Rohit didn’t get a big one. One of the top three has always got the big one. Good outing with the bat. Exactly why we wanted to bat first. If you saw the later half of the West Indies innings, it was difficult to bat on. I think the rain in between helped them else it would have been tough to bat in the middle overs. We knew that anything over 270 would be challenging. Feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one,” said the Delhi lad after scoring his first international century in over 5 months.