Wasim Jaffer Offers Shubman Gill With Golden Advice To Cement No.3 Spot In Indian Batting Line-Up

Shubman Gill managed on 6 and 10 in his new found no.3 spot in the Indian Test batting line-up.

Wasim Jaffer and Shubman Gill. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill’s hasn’t been able to justify his decision to bat at No.3 in the longest format of the game after being dismissed chepaly in te both the innings he got to bat against West Indies in the ongoing Test series.

The stylish right-hander, who used to open the batting in all three formats for India, suddenly opted out to bat at No.3 before the start of the West Indies, according to head coach Rahul Dravid. In both the innings he played at his new position, Gill could score 6 and 10.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer came up with some suggestion for Gill and believed that the Punjab batter still needs to learn the trade of batting at No.3, especially on slow and low pitches.

“Looking at the bigger picture, he wants to bat there for a longer period. But the start has not been the way he wanted. In this Test match and in this innings, he had a good chance, the wicket was good, (the team) had got a good start,” said Jaffer who played 31 Tests and two ODIs.

“I felt he played a little loose and he obviously will be disappointed with that dismissal, and that is where he needs to tighten up. He likes the ball coming on to the bat, because of so much of white-ball cricket he is used to hitting on the rise,” added the former Mumbai batter.

Jaffer also pointed out that Gill needs to come out of the white-ball mode where he gets the pace. “He wants that pace which is found in white-ball cricket. But in red-ball cricket, on wickets like these, probably in India when he plays, it is not easy to play on the rise. He just needs to understand that and improve his game for those conditions,” added Jaffer.

