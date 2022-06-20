New Delhi: Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India in all the formats of the game, but there are a number of captaincy options still there in the squad and when the time comes, the management will get a plethora of choices. Former India international Wasim Jaffer feels that Hardik Pandya who led Gujarat Titans to their first-ever IPL title last month should be the back-up captain ahead of Rishabh Pant, who acted as the stand-in keeper in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa.Also Read - Glenn McGrath Optimistic of Virat Kohli's Comeback, Says This Break Will Do Him a World of Good

"If Rohit is playing then there is no question of Pant leading. I would have Hardik Pandya second in line. Those will be my two main guys going forward. If at all I need to make somebody captain, I would go to Hardik if Rohit is not there. Going forward DK is going to be your first choice. When Virat comes back, Surya comes back, Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja, I think Rishabh Pant will find it hard to find a place in the XI," Jaffer told to ESPNcricinfo.

"It all depends on what management thinks. If they want to give him confidence, then they will probably find a place. But I think in an ideal world it will be hard to find a place with Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, DK. Those will be your first seven I feel. But if they want to continue with him. I don't know who goes out." he added.

Hardik Pandya will be leading the India T20I squad against Ireland for a 2-match series, starting from June 26.