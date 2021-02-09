Less than a year since he was appointed as Uttarakhand head coach, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has resigned from the post. The development comes days before the squad was expected to depart for the Vijay Hazare Trophy that is scheduled to get underway from February 20. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals His India XI For First Test in Chennai

Jaffer was announced as Uttarakhand coach in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cricket calendar being thrown out of the window. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January was his first assignment but he oversaw his team managing just one win out of five matches to exit the tournament in the group stage itself.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the former India opener has sent his resignation via an email but the Uttarakhand state association is yet to accept it. According to unconfirmed reports, Jaffer quit on team selection issues for the upcoming one-day competition including the change in captaincy with Iqbal Abdulla making the way for Kunal Chandela.

The 42-year-old Jaffer represented India in 31 Test in which he scored 1944 runs including five centuries and 11 fifties with a best of 212. He also played in two ODIs, scoring 10 runs in two innings.

He’s a India domestic giant, having scored a whopping 19410 runs at 50.67 in 260 first-class matches. This includes 57 centuries and 91 half-centuries.

He announced retirement from all forms of cricket last year and has been associated in coaching roles with Bangladesh national cricket team and IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab.

Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played between February 20 and March 14 across six venues. The Plate group matches will be played in Tamil Nadu. The Group A matches are to be held in Surat with Indore and Bengaluru set to host Elite B and C teams respectively.

Jaipur has been shortlisted for Elite D matches while Elite E teams will play in Kolkata.