‘No one way to play cricket’: Wasim Jaffer’s meme captures Ashes series perfectly

From being 2-0 down, England showed tremendous resilience and belief to draw level the series.

Australia began Day 5 of the fifth Test at 135/0 chasing a daunting target of 384. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali orchestrated a remarkable England comeback in the final session of the 5th Ashes Test as the series ended in a 2-2 scoreline. England won the final Ashes with a sensational 49-run victory on Monday in front of a boisterous crowd at The Oval.

It has been a remarkable turnaround by England. After they were 2-0 down after the first two matches, Ben Stokes and company showed tremendous resilience and immense belief to take the third match. They dominated Australia in the fourth Test in Manchester that was rained out and once again, won crucial moments at the Oval to draw level the series. However, Australia still retained the urn.

Wasim Jaffer On The Ashes

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a meme in his own inimitable style that captured the essence of this Ashes series. “Congratulations to Australia and England on a fantastic series. I guess the lesson here is there’s no one way to play cricket. As long as you get the job done,” Jaffer said in the tweet.

Congratulations to Australia and England on a fantastic series 👏🏻👏🏻 I guess the lesson here is there's no one way to play cricket. As long as you get the job done. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mVEeqz60mv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 31, 2023

Ashes 5th Test

Australia began Day 5 of the fifth Test at 135/0 chasing a daunting target of 384. In overcast conditions, they lost both their openers and Marnus Labuschagne, but Steve Smith and Travis Head then fought back with a resilient 95-run partnership to put the side back on track. Despite the second session being washed out, Australia managed to make significant progress, scoring 103 runs in 28 overs during the opening session. When the final session resumed, Australia needed 146 runs with 47 overs expected to be bowled.

However, this is when Moeen and Woakes stepped up and sparked a dramatic collapse. The visitors lost seven wickets for just 70 runs and this derailed the chase completely. In a fitting conclusion to his illustrious Test career, Stuart Broad claimed the last two wickets, and ended his Test career by bagging 604 wickets.

What Ben Stokes Said

“Actually [feeling] really good, 2-2 I think it a fair reflection of two teams going toe to toe. Australia, WTC champions, quality team. But going 2-0 down, I don’t think many teams would have responded the way we did. Standing here pretty content with what we’ve achieved,” England captain Ben Stokes said after the match.

