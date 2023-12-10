Home

Wasim Jaffer Wants Impact Player Rule Out Of IPL, Says ‘It Is Major Area Of Concern For Indian Cricket’

The Impact Player rule has been met with mixed reactions. Some believe it adds a much-needed strategic element, while others feel it disrupts the traditional flow of the game and devalues the importance of the playing XI.

New Delhi: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer wants the impact player rule to be out of the Indian Premier League. The 45-year-old reckoned that lack of all-rounders and batters not bowling is a major area of concern for Indian cricket.

The Impact Player rule was introduced in the 2023 season of IPL. It allows teams to substitute one player during the match, adding a strategic element and potentially impacting the course of the game.

Jaffer took his X formerly known as Twitter and said that this is not good for Indian cricket. Here is the tweet:

I think IPL needs to take away the impact player rule, as it’s not encouraging the all rounders to bowl much and lack of ARs and batters not bowling is a major area of concern for Indian cricket. Thoughts? #IPL2024 #iplauction2024 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 10, 2023

“I think IPL needs to take away the impact player rule, as it’s not encouraging the all rounders to bowl much and lack of ARs and batters not bowling is a major area of concern for Indian cricket. Thoughts?” said Jaffer in his tweet.

Here are the key points about the Impact Player Rule:

Substitution: Teams can nominate up to five substitute players in addition to their playing XI.

Timing: The Impact Player can be brought in before the start of an innings, at the fall of a wicket, at the end of an over, or when a batter retires.

Restrictions: The Impact Player can only be an Indian player if there are four overseas players in the starting XI.

Batting and Bowling: The Impact Player can both bat and bowl their full quota of overs.

Replacing Player: The player replaced by the Impact Player will not get to bat or bowl further in the match.

Potential Advantages:

Strategic Flexibility: Teams can react to the situation and playing conditions by bringing in a specialist batsman, bowler, or all-rounder depending on the need.

Increased Competition: The rule encourages teams to have a deeper squad with players ready to contribute.

Unpredictability: Adds a new element of surprise and tactical decision-making to the game.

Potential Disadvantages:

Reduced Importance of Batting Order: The fixed batting order becomes less relevant, potentially impacting player roles and strategies.

Unfairness to Replaced Player: The replaced player loses their opportunity to contribute, which might feel unfair.

Overcomplication: The rule adds complexity to the game and might confuse viewers.

