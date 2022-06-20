Bengaluru: From cheeky jibes to viral memes, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is truly the social media king. After rain washed out the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa at Bengaluru, Jaffer took to Twitter and shared a meme where he tried to give the fans perspective. The meme where a fan says that he is under the water is now garnering attention as fans are loving it and reacting to it as well.Also Read - Not Ishan Kishan; Sunil Gavaskar Backs KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma as India Openers For T20 World Cup

Here is Jaffer’s hilarious viral meme that is winning the internet: Also Read - Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan And Sanju Samson; Ashish Nehra Suggests Rishabh Pant's Alternatives For India's T20 World Cup Squad

Cricket fans in Bangalore right now #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OkOFFCXAIm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 19, 2022

Also Read - Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya Are Our Enforcers at The Death - IND Coach Rahul Dravid After 5th T20I vs SA Gets Washed Out

The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets in 21 balls. India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches and hence the honours were shared.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj’s opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been adjudged as the Man of the Series.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been adjudged as the Man of the Series.

”Really proud. Body feels good, but I don’t want to talk much about it. Just want to focus on getting stronger physically and with my bowling. Most of the times I bowl two at the top and two at the end. Being a senior, I think about how to help the youngsters”, Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match presentation.

(With PTI inputs)