Wasim Jaffer has gained a lot of popularity recently for his viral memes and cricketing puzzles and prediction. Days ahead of the first Test versus England in Chennai, Jaffer has posted a collage. Apparently, a photographer had taken all those pictures of fan reactions. Also Read - IND vs ENG Tests | "Virat Kohli is One of The Best I've Ever Seen": Stuart Broad

These are reactions of six fans before and after of Kohli now coming back in the side for the Test series. The funny bit here is – English pacer James Anderson also features in the list of fans. Anderson and Kohli have had many battles in the past and the contest has added excitement to the India-England series over the past decade. Also Read - Anil Kumble REACTS to Jasprit Bumrah Imitating His Bowling Action Ahead of 1st Test at Chennai Between India-England

His post read: “A photographer took photos of people before and after telling them Virat Kohli is back with the Indian team for #INDvENG.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final: When And Where to Watch TN vs BAR

A photographer took photos of people before and after telling them Virat Kohli is back with the Indian team for #IndvEng https://t.co/FmZjNf0XPI pic.twitter.com/AHlPtXgtnb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 31, 2021

Since 2016, Kohli has had the edge over the veteran English pacer. Anderson is yet to dismiss Kohli since 2016. Kohli has scored 186 runs off him since then till date off 382 balls at a strike rate of 47.91.

Once again, the contest between Anderson and Kohli would be the one to watch out for. Both the players are key members of their side and would look to leave their imprints on the series.

Kohli had missed the last three Tests in Australia as he had returned to India for the birth of his first child. BCCI had granted the India captain paternity leave. Now, he would come back into the side and would lead the side in the first Test starting February 5.