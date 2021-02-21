Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch reacted to the snub in the IPL 2021 Auction and claims it wasn’t unexpected for him. The Aussie opener set his base price for Rs 1.5 Crore but unfortunately, he didn’t attract any bid. Also Read - IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Opens up About Clash of IPL 14 And NZ-ENG Series

In the IPL 2020, Finch played for Royal Challengers Bangalore where he failed to live up to the expectations of the franchise. Finch managed to score just 268 runs in 12 games at an average of 22.33.

The 34-year-old also had a tough time with the bat in the recently concluded Big Bash League as he scored only 179 runs in 13 innings at an average of 13.76.

Finch said it would have been nice to play in the IPL again but it was not a shocker for him to get not picked in the auction.

“It would’ve been nice to be playing again, it’s an amazing competition to be a part of, but it wasn’t unexpected that I didn’t get picked up to be honest,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I’d prefer to be playing cricket, but a little bit of time at home might not be the worst thing, having quite a full schedule since August when we left for the UK and a few times in quarantine and a lot of times in hubs and bubbles, I think just getting home and recharging the batteries might be nice. I know my wife’s definitely looking forward to it,” he added.

The Australia limited-overs skipper said he is working on his technical faults which pulled him back in the game.

“I’ve been working on a few little technical things, trying to get a little bit less weight on my front foot. At times I can be a little bit flat-footed and my feet get planted and then I struggle to move again. I have my initial movement and then I get a little bit stuck.

He further talked about training under Australia’s assistant coach Andrew McDonald who is helping in sorting things out regarding his batting.

“I’ve talked a lot and worked a fair bit with Andrew McDonald, who I go back to every time things don’t seem quite right and he seems to sort it out pretty quick, so it’s been nice to have a good chunk of training and focusing on a few little technical changes,” he signed off.