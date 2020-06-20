Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Vicarage Road

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, A Doucoure, E Capoue

Forwards: Thomas Deeney, Jamie Vardy

Predicted Playing XIs

Watford: Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Daryl Janmaat, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Troy Deeney

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

SQUADS

Watford (WAT): Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City (LEI): Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

