Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Watford vs Manchester City Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match WAT vs MCI at Vicarage Road Stadium: In one of the most-awaited battles of Premier League 2019-20 competition, Watford FC will host Manchester City at their home ground in Vicarage Road Stadium on July 21. The Premier League WAT vs MCI match will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST. Defending champions – Manchester City currently at the second spot with 75 points off 36 matches against their name. With 24 wins in the competition, the team have lost just nine matches so far. In their last outing, Manchester City lost a surprising defeat against Arsenal by 0-2. However, the former Champions will want to blow off some steam in their final couple of games with maximum points as they look to find momentum before their big clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Watford FC is struggling and are lying at the 17th spot in the standings. With just 34 points earned in 36 matches played, the hosts Watford have won just eight matches in the entire competition. They lost their last outing against West Ham by 1-3. The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Watford and Manchester City will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Vicarage Road Stadium, Watford.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Ben Foster

Defenders- Zinchenko, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi

Midfielders- Sarr, Mahrez (VC), Fernandinho

Forwards- Welbeck, Deeney, Jesus (C)

WAT vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Watford FC: Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Daryl Janmaat, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck.

Manchester City: Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Oleksandr Zinchenko, João Cancelo, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

WAT vs MCI SQUADS

Watford (WAT): Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

