Dream11 Team Prediction

WAT vs NEW Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Watford vs Newcastle United Football Match at Carrow Road 5:00 PM IST July 11:

Having been halted for over three months, Premier League resumed on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the matches are being played inside empty stadiums with strict social distancing measures put in place. The season is now slated to end on July 26. Liverpool has already sealed the title – their first of the Premier League era. Also Read - BUR vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Burnley vs Sheffield United Football Match at 4:00 PM IST July 5

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Watford vs Newcastle United will start at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Carrow Road



WAT vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Dubravka, Masina, Dawson, Willems, Sarr, Doucoure, Almiron, Shelvey, Deeney, Deulofeu, Joelinton

Squads

Watford (WAT): Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Newcastle United (NEW): Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Deandre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, Danny Rose, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Nabil Bentaleb, Christian Atsu, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Rolando Aarons, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Valentino Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton

