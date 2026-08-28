WATCH: 316 matches, over 350 wickets, THIS Rs 125000000 pacer from Mumbai Indians claims his maiden 5-wicket haul in T20 cricket

Mitchell Santner's Edinburgh Castle Rockers hammered Glasgow Cosmic team by 7 wickets in a European T20 Premier League 2026 match at the Hague.

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New Zealand's Trent Boult was part of Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers ETPL 2026: Former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is 37 years of age and already appeared in 316 matches in T20 cricket around the world. One thing missing from his CV was a five-wicket haul in the T20 format but on Thursday night he fulfilled that wish in his maiden appearance in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 at Sportpark Westvliet in Hague.

Boult, who was retained for Rs 12.5 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians, grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul – 5/24 in 4 overs – to bundle out Glagow Cosmic for only 115. In reply, Boult’s Edinburgh Castle Rockers chased own the modest target in only 11.3 overs for the loss of three wickets.

USA batter Andries Gous top-scored for the Edinburgh franchise with unbeaten 40 off 28 balls with 1 six and 6 fours while Ireland’s Ross Adair blazed 28 off 12 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours.

Having won the toss, Edinburgh captain Mitchell Santner elected to bowl first, putting Glasgow under early pressure and backing his attack to make the most of the conditions. The decision quickly paid dividends as Glasgow struggled to build momentum, eventually bowled out for 115 in 20 overs.

Trent Boult was the standout performer with the ball, producing a superb spell of 5 for 24 from his four overs and repeatedly breaking Glasgow’s attempts to build momentum. JJ Smuts also contributed with two wickets, while the remaining wickets were shared among Jack Jarvis and Mitchell Santner. Boult’s spell proved decisive as Glasgow were bowled out for 115, leaving Edinburgh a modest target to chase.

WATCH Trent Boult claim maiden five-wicket haul in European T20 Premier League 2026 match HERE…

316 games later, Boult finally said, “About time!” Trent Boult registers his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Watch the #ETPL 2026 LIVE on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/PBFMpMUPLy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2026

Boult now has 361 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 26.07. After claiming 22 wickets in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians, Boult had a forgettable season in IPL 2026 – claiming only 2 wickets in 5 matches.

Richie Berrington offered the resistance for Glasgow, scoring 28 from 27 balls, while Keshav Maharaj remained unbeaten on 29 from 27. Paul van Meekeren added a late burst of eight from four balls, including a six, but Glasgow could not generate the acceleration required to post a competitive total.

Edinburgh’s chase was a different story. Ross Adair immediately put the Cosmic attack under pressure, smashing 28 from only 12 balls with three fours and two sixes. JJ Smuts continued the assault with 16 from nine, hitting four boundaries, before Andries Gous took charge of the chase.

Gous then took charge of the chase smashing 40 from 28 balls, including six fours and a six, with one of his blows travelling a massive 101 metres, a moment that underlined the authority with which the Castle Rockers attacked the target. Brandon McMullen then added an unbeaten 23 from 16 balls before Laurie Evans struck the winning boundary in the 12th over.

The chase was effectively decided during the powerplay, when Edinburgh raced away from Glasgow’s modest total. They reached 103 for two after nine overs and required only 12 more runs to seal victory.

Boult’s five-wicket haul was the foundation of the result, while the aggressive approach of Adair and Gous ensured Edinburgh finished the contest with remarkable efficiency. For Glasgow, there were individual contributions from Berrington and Maharaj, but the early wickets left too much responsibility on the middle and lower order.

The seven-wicket victory gives the Castle Rockers an emphatic start to their ETPL campaign and, more importantly, puts them firmly on the front foot after the opening Scottish derby of the tournament.