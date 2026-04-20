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WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 1, 6, 6, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly leave Aiden Markram SHELL-SHOCKED with 32-run over

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 1, 6, 6, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly leave Aiden Markram SHELL-SHOCKED with 32-run over

Punjab Kings dominated Lucknow Super Giants as Priyansh Arya (93) and Cooper Connolly (87) smashed 32 runs in an over, guiding PBKS to a massive 54-run win in IPL 2026.

Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly smash 32 runs in Aiden Markram's over (Source: PTI, IANS)

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings star batter Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly showcased an explosive batting performance against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the New PCA Cricket Stadium. The left-handed duo shared a massive 182-run partnership for the second wicket off just 80 balls, guiding the Punjab to a total of 254 runs in their 20 overs.

PBKS faced an early setback as Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for a golden duck. However, Cooper Connolly and Priyansh launched a fierce assault, smashing 63 runs within the first six overs. The duo didn’t stop there, as they hammered 32 runs in a single over bowled by Aiden Markram.

It was raining sixes in New Chandigarh as Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya smashed every bowler, mercilessly. However, in the 13th over of the innings, Connolly smashed three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries from Aiden Markram. The fourth ball went for a single, before Priyansh Arya smashed sixes off both the fifth and sixth deliveries, taking the total runs scored in that over to 32.

The over also featured a wide, taking the damage to 32 runs and making it the most expensive over ever bowled by a Lucknow Super Giants bowler in IPL history. It eclipsed the previous record held by Ravi Bishnoi, who conceded 27 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2022 Eliminator in Kolkata.

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Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly smash Aiden Markram for 32 runs in an over, watch video here…

Punjab Kings posted highest total of IPL 2026

Connolly blazed 87 off 46 before falling to Prince Yadav, while Arya narrowly missed a century, smashing 93 off just 37 before Manimaran Siddharth ended his stunning knock.

Despite quick wickets in the middle overs, late cameos from Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis powered Punjab to a massive 254/7 in 20 overs — their highest total of IPL 2026 and second-highest in IPL history. The innings featured a remarkable 21 sixes and 16 fours, underlining Punjab’s batting domination.

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