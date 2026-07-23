WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… 50 in 18 balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES, creates another WORLD RECORD with…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive maiden fifty sets up India win in first T20I vs Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring his maiden fifty in 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe. (Source: X)

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Zimbabwe VS India 125/7 (20.0) 124/3 (13.1) Run Rate: (Current: 9.42) IND need 2 runs in 41 balls at 0.29 rpo Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan (W) c Dion Myers b Blessing Muzarabani 35 (24) - 114/3 in 11.3 Over Tilak Varma 5 * (4) 1x4, 0x6 Shreyas Iyer (C) 28 (24) 3x4, 0x6 Richard Ngarava (2.1-0-28-1) * Sikandar Raza (3-0-14-0)

IND vs ZIM 2026 1st T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came into the first T20I match vs Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday with a huge burden of expectations. After three successive failures, he had been dropped by the Indian side in England, but gave a fitting reply on his comeback into the playing 11. The 15-year-old prodigy smashed his maiden international fifty off only 18 balls with 4 sixes and 4 fours to decimate the Zimbabwean attack and help India post their first victory to end a seven-game win-less streak.

Sooryavanshi, who had become youngest-ever Indian to play for Team India in England, created a new world record by becoming the youngest to score an international fifty. At 15 years and 118 days, Sooryavanshi broke the record of Nepal’s Kushal Malla – who had scored his maiden fifty at age of 15 years and 340 days vs USA in 2020.

The Rajasthan Royals opener also became the youngest Indian batter to score a fifty in international cricket, breaking the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored his maiden Test fifty vs Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 213 days in Faislabad in 1989.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi complete his maiden T20I fifty vs Zimbabwe HERE…

Chasing a modest 126 to win, Sooryavanshi got Team India off to a flying start with two sixes and a four in the second over bowled by Richard Ngarava in which he conceded 20 runs. The Indians lost the wicket of world No. 2 batter and Sooryavanshi’s opening partner early – dismissed for just 1 by Blessing Muzarabani.

(More to come)