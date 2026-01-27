Home

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… 50 in 24 balls, Vaibhav Suryavanshi EXPLODES in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, bowlers beg for mercy…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 50 off 24 balls with 4 sixes in the Super Six match for India vs Zimbabwe in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his explosive run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 smashing the joint second-fastest half-century of the tournament in their Super Six Group 2 match against hosts Zimbabwe at Queen’s Cricket Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Suryavanshi smashed a fifty off only 24 balls before departing for 53 against the hosts.

Suryavanshi’s fifty equalled the join fastest 50 with his Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre, who had also scored a half-century in 24 balls in India’s last league match against New Zealand last week. The 14-year-old Indian batter’s knock was studded with 4 sixes and 4 fours.

Suryavanshi has been retained for Rs 1.1 crore by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season. The Bihar opener had been bought at this price by RR in the IPL 2025 mega auction, a couple of years back.

It is his 2nd half-century of the tournament after his 30-ball fifty against Bangladesh Under-19 team in the league match earlier this month. The Indian opener had scored 72 off 67 balls with three sixes in the match against Bangladesh which Indians won by 19 runs (DLS method).

He also smashed 40 off 23 balls against New Zealand Under-19 team in the last match as Indian chased down 130 to win in a rain-hit match in only 13.3 overs. Skipper Mhatre had scored 53 in 27 balls, in that match.

Suryavanshi has now scored 690 runs in his last 11 One-day matches at an average of 62.72 with a strike-rate of 182.05. It includes a score of 190 in 84 balls as well.

Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Chimugoro struck thrice for his side after Suryavanshi’s blazing knock at the top of the order. Chimugoro first dismissed Indian skipper Mhatre for 21 off 19 balls with 2 sixes and 1 four in the 11th over and then a couple of balls later also sent Suryavanshi packing as Indian slipped to 101 for 3 in 10.5 overs after being sent into bat.

The Zimbabwean left-arm pacer claimed his 3rd wicket when he dismissed Vedant Trivedi for 15 off 18 balls as Indian lost their 4th wicket for 130 in 16.2 overs. Before this match Suryavanshi had scored 353 in List A matches in 8 games at an average of 44.12 with 1 century and 1 fifty at a strike-rate of 164.95.

In the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion at only 14 years of age with his ton against Gujarat Titans. He scored 252 runs in 7 games in IPL 2025 at a strike-rate of 206.55 with 1 century and 1 fifty.

