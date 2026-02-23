WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6...4 fours and 5 sixes, This star batter wrecks HAVOC in Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe, becomes fastest West Indies batter to...

Home

Star West Indies big-hitter wrecked havoc at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

This star batter wrecks HAVOC in Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: In the ongoing fourth Super 8 clash between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Shimron Hetmyer wtrecked havoc with his explosive batting as he smashed a half-century off just 19 balls, laced with four fours and five sixes. Hetmyer also scored the fastest fifty for West Indies in T20 World Cups.

Shimron Hetmyer is unstoppable tonight as he smashes the fastest 50 for West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cups. 🔥 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | SUPER 8 | #ZIMvWI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/vCrA64jJ8c pic.twitter.com/CGfYch4jjC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2026

After opting to bat first, West Indies started their innings on a disappoiniting note as they faced early setbacks, with wickets of Brandon King an Shai Hope.

