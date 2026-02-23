  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6...4 fours and 5 sixes, This star batter wrecks HAVOC in Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe, becomes fastest West Indies batter to...

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6…4 fours and 5 sixes, This star batter wrecks HAVOC in Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe, becomes fastest West Indies batter to…

Star West Indies big-hitter wrecked havoc at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

Published date india.com Updated: February 23, 2026 8:15 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 World Cup 2026, Shimron Hetmyer, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Hetmyer's 50
This star batter wrecks HAVOC in Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: In the ongoing fourth Super 8 clash between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Shimron Hetmyer wtrecked havoc with his explosive batting as he smashed a half-century off just 19 balls, laced with four fours and five sixes. Hetmyer also scored the fastest fifty for West Indies in T20 World Cups.

After opting to bat first, West Indies started their innings on a disappoiniting note as they faced early setbacks, with wickets of Brandon King an Shai Hope.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.