Watch: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6…4 fours and 6 sixes, Star player from Dhoni’s CSK wrecks HAVOC with 25-ball fifty, he is…

India posedt a challenging total of 193 after opting to bat first, thanks to a fiery knock by their star all-rounder in their Group A clash against Netherlands.

Star player from Dhoni's CSK wrecks HAVOC (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: India began their innings on a shaky note, but Shivam Dube took the charge with counter-attacking display, bringing up a 25-ball fifty to shift the momentum away from the Netherlands in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma registered his third consecutive duck, bowled by off-spinner Aryan Dutt, who also dismissed Ishan Kishan at 18.

Shivam Dube put India in the driver seat

The Men in Blue found themselves in a disappointing situation, when Tilak Varma was dismissed at 28 by Roelof van der Merwe. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings for a brief period with his 34 off 28 balls but regular wickets prevented India from fully gaining control.

Arriving at a crucial stage of the innings, Dube changed the tempo as the left-hander took the attack to the bowlers, targeting the straight boundaries with authority and using his long reach to dominate both pacers and spinners.

Another gem of an innings from @IamShivamDube! 🥶 First fifty for him in ICC Men's T20 WC👏 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvNED | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/ZDDaX3A22Z pic.twitter.com/o89oIYtFJ3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

Dube reached his fifty in just 25 balls

He reached his half-century off just 25 deliveries, which featured five boundaries and adding two fours. His powerful hitting not only boosted the run rate but also shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favour. Dube’s sixth fifty in T20Is and first in a T20 World Cup laid the foundation for a late surge.

Dube continued his explosive hitting before eventually falling for 66 off 31 deliveries in the 20th over, an innings which included with four fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 213. His explosive effort powered India to 193/6 in 20 overs and once again cemented his value as a middle-order game-changer capable of transforming a match in a matter of overs.

