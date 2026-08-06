WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 50 in 20 balls, bowlers beg for mercy, star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s team breaks T20 world record, name is…

Manchester Super Giants captain Jos Buttler has become the highest-ever run-scorer in history of T20 cricket surpassing Kieron Pollard.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-6-6-6-6-6-6-50-in-20-balls-bowlers-beg-for-mercy-star-player-from-sanjiv-goenka-team-manchester-super-giants-breaks-t20-world-record-name-is-jos-buttler-8494424/ Copy

Manchester Super Giants captain Jos Buttler smashed six sixes in 51-run knock vs Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2026. (Source: X)

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Super Giants The Hundred 2026: Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants lost their skipper Aiden Markram for the remaining season of The Hundred 2026 and found a capable replacement in former England skipper Jos Buttler. The Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper celebrated his elevation to Super Giants captaincy by breaking a massive T20 world record in a six-filled knock in The Hundred 2026 match against Welsh Fire at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

Buttler surpassed former West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 cricket. The Manchester Super Giants captain smashed 51 not out in 20 balls with six sixes and 2 fours while New Zealand’s Tim Siefert chipped in with 62 not out on 36 balls with 10 fours in a nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire.

In 522 T20s, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, outdoing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and a long-time record holding West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

WATCH Jos Buttler smash record-breaking fifty vs Welsh Fire HERE…

#JosButtler leaves the bowlers stunned He has now surpassed #KieronPollard to become the leading run scorer in T20 history! #TheHundred 2026 Welsh Fire vs Manchester Super Giants | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/AO9Q7O9TbK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 5, 2026

Buttler has smashed 9 centuries in T20 cricket and 7 of those have come in Indian Premier League. The 35-year-old England star was retained for Rs 15.75 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 season.

H scored 526 runs in 17 matches for GT in IPL 2026 with 4 fifties and a strike-rate of 152.46 en route to reaching the final. In the Hundred 2026 season so far, Buttler has scored 277 runs in six matches at a strike-rate of 178.7 with 4 fifties.

“Yeah it’s really cool actually to think you’ve got the most T20 runs out of everyone (on becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket, going past Pollard). Someone will surpass it one day and his name’s probably Sooryavanshi,” Buttler was quoted as saying by Sky Sports after achieving the record.

“Actually we played against MI London last game, would’ve been nice to get past Polly while he was there sat in the dugout. Some great names on there (the list of the leading run-getters), some special players, so yeah I’m really proud of that,” Buttler added.

Earlier, Welsh Fire posted 155 for 4 in 100 balls after batting first with Australian Matthew Short top-scoring with 71 in 47 balls with 2 sixes and 8 fours while skipper Phil Salt scored 48 in 37 balls with 3 sixes and 3 fours.

Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers for Manchester Super Giants, claiming 2/12.