WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 100 in 57 balls, star player from Pakistan EXPLODES, scores maiden…

Jamaica Kingsmen batter Saim Ayub scored his maiden T20 century in CPL 2026 match vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park.

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Pakistan's Saim Ayub en route to scoring his maiden T20 century for Jamaica Kingsmen in CPL 2026 match. (Photo: CPL)

Jamaica Kingsmen vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2026: Pakistan all-rounder and opener Saim Ayub warmed up in style for bigger challenges like the Asian Games 2026 in style. Ayub ended a wait of 160 matches in T20 cricket to notch up his maiden century in the format in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match at Basseterre on Thursday.

Batting at the No. 3 position for the Jamaica Kingsmen, Ayub blasted 102 off 58 balls with 8 sixes and 6 fours to set up his side’s 11-run win over home team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2026 match. Ayub produced a sensational all-round performance, becoming the second player in as many nights to score a CPL century. Inspired by Tim Seifert’s hundred the previous evening, Ayub struck a brilliant 102 from 58 balls to power the Kingsmen to 182 for 7.

WATCH Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub score his maiden T20 century in CPL 2026 HERE…

Ayub then backed up his stunning innings with a crucial spell with the ball, while Hunain Shah and Jediah Blades also claimed two wickets apiece. The Patriots made a flying start with the ball as Naseem Shah struck twice in his opening two overs, leaving the Kingsmen wobbling during the first half of the Power Play. With both openers back in the pavilion, Ayub arrived at number three and set about rebuilding the innings.

“I think I just played with the flow and had some planning about what to do in the middle, which bowler to hit and which one not to hit, and just going sensible. I have teammates who are experts in hitting sixes, you know, so it makes it easier for me as well,” Ayub said after the match.

“Bowling is one thing I tell my teammates not to expect much from me. I’m going to enjoy that because I take too much pressure in batting, so I’m just enjoying my bowling,” Ayub added.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga then took centre stage in the middle overs, claiming two wickets and producing a spectacular one-handed diving catch to dismiss Usman Khan — a strong contender for catch of the tournament.

But Ayub refused to let the Patriots dictate the game. Patiently building his innings, he gradually wrestled back the momentum before launching an assault during the final seven overs. The Kingsmen exploded for 91 runs during that period, with Ayub leading the charge and Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul providing valuable cameos that contributed 46 runs between them.

Ayub was firmly centre stage as he reached his maiden T20 century, bringing up the milestone in spectacular fashion by launching Obed McCoy into the stands. He departed from the very next ball attempting to repeat the shot, but his magnificent innings had already transformed the Kingsmen’s fortunes, lifting them to a formidable 182 for 7.

Following a brief shower and an extended innings break, the Patriots began their chase in almost identical fashion to the Kingsmen. They managed 42 runs during the Power Play and lost three wickets, one more than the Kingsmen had at the same stage, with Blades and Paul providing the early breakthroughs.

The middle overs again proved challenging as the Patriots’ innings lost momentum. Their batting became disjointed as they attempted to rebuild, with Andre Fletcher gradually finding his rhythm. Like Ayub, Fletcher took his time before looking to accelerate.

Remarkably, after 13 overs the two teams were level at 91 for 4. But if the Patriots were to chase down the target, they needed a finish as explosive as the Kingsmen’s. Fletcher began to unleash his full range of shots, finding the boundary with increasing regularity and putting the Patriots back in contention. Then Ayub delivered another decisive blow, taking a sharp catch off his own bowling to remove Fletcher.

The final over had Jamaica fans nervously watching as Shanaka launched three sixes, leaving the Patriots needing 31 to win. With the ball, Odean Smith held his nerve to close out the victory, although the over was far from a textbook example of death bowling.

The defeat leaves the Patriots rooted to the bottom of the table with plenty of work to do during their home leg, while the Kingsmen remain in fourth place.