WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Andre Russell smashes 27-ball 50, bowlers beg for mercy, but Jamaica Kingsmen…

Andre Russell smashed 68 in 38 balls with 9 massive sixes to raise Jamaica Kingsmen hopes of a win over Barbados Tridents in their CPL 2026 match.

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Jamaica Kingsmen all-rounder Andre Russell en route to smashing a fifty vs Barbados Tridents. (Source: X)

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026: Former West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell turned back the clock with a six-laden explosive fifty in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 knock for Jamaica Kingsmen against Barbados Tridents at Kingston on Tuesday. Russell smashed a 27-ball fifty en route to scoring 68 but the Kingsmen fell just five runs short of the target – failing to chase down 207 to win.

Russell put on a clinic in six hitting, as he smashed the Kingsmen back into the game with 68 off 38 deliveries including nine sixes, from a position of total disarray. Australian duo Chris Green and Daniel Sams combined to wreak havoc early in the Kingsmen’s innings.

Green removed Shayan Jahangir with the third ball of the innings, before Sams ripped through the defences of Reeza Hendricks and Kirk McKenzie within his first three balls, leaving Jamaica 12/3 after two overs.

WATCH Jamaica Kingsmen’s Andre Russell dismissed for 68 off 38 balls HERE…

THE HIGH SCORING THRILLER IN CPL 2026: Barbados Tridents: 206-3 [20]

Brandon King – 73 (51)

Sherfane Rutherford – 50* (28) Jamaica Kingsmen: 201-9 [20]

Keacy Carty – 45 (27)

Andre Russell – 68 (38) Barbados Tridents won by 5 runs. pic.twitter.com/tA9xglmDa0 — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) August 12, 2026

A superb 93-run partnership between West Indies duo Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford led Barbados to a total of 206/3 at the end of their innings. The Tridents came out firing, with 19-year-old Zachary Carter taking Sabina Park by storm on his CPL debut. The teenager hit 27 off 15 balls before hauling out to Reeza Hendricks inches from the deep-square boundary off the bowling of Jediah Blades. Although the run rate had slowed, Carter’s thrashing still had the Tridents at 67/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Quinton de Kock started his fourth CPL campaign with a controlled and measured 42 before being brilliantly caught and bowled by Hassan Khan. That brought out Rutherford who got going immediately with King hitting a bit of a lull at the other end. King soon found his timing shortly after and the two managed to string together multiple 10 plus run overs after the strategic timeout. The Tridents batters looked in control throughout their innings, despite some battling overs from the likes of Hassan Khan and Hunain Shah.

After a horrendous start to their chase, captain Rovman Powell breathed some life into the Sabina Park crowd with a quickfire 38 off 24 before being dismissed by Gudakesh Motie. Outstepped Russell, who smashed the Tridents bowlers to all parts, reaching 50 in 27 balls. Vitel Lawes, just 19 years old, followed in Russell’s example, hitting four sixes of his own in a 69-run partnership with Russell.

“We thought it was our game, especially after it swung so much. When it came down to the last two overs or so, we thought we were going to win. Having said that, credit has to be given to Barbados. I think tonight they were the better team overall,” Kingsmen captain Rovman Powell said about Russell.

After looking dead and buried for most of the game, the pair took it to the last over, needing 15 off Ramon Simmonds. After two wides and single, Russell smashed Simmonds down the ground for a maximum taking the required total to 6 from three balls. A shift in the field drew a slice from Russell and his brilliant effort was over as he was caught by Rivaldo Clarke. A run out on the subsequent ball removed Lawes and put the nail in the Kingsmen’s coffin.