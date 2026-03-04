Home

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6…Star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR EXPLODES with 33-ball 100, lifts team into FINAL

In an explosive performance, New Zealand’s opener dominates South Africa in the first semi-final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, guiding the team to a nine-wicket victory and a place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Finn Allen's 33-ball century powers New Zealand into the finals (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: After T20 World Cup 2024 heartbreak, South Africa’s dream to lift the trophy have been shattered once again but this time by the Kiwis, as Tim Seifert ensured that the Proteas relived the 2024 disappointment.

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and Finn Allen guided the side into the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the first semi-final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Star opener Finn Allen, who has been acquired by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2 crore smashed an explosive unbeaten century off just 33 balls to crush Proteas hopes, as the Kiwis chased down a challenging target of 170 with 43 balls to spare.



After losing the toss, South Africa struggled early against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack as they were reduced to 77/5 by the 11th over, with key batters falling to disciplined seam and spin.

Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, and Matt Henry each claimed two wickets, applying immense pressure on the Proteas. Dewald Brevis steadied the innings for a brief period with 34 runs, while Tristan Stubbs contributed 29, but the innings lacked momentum until Marco Jansen’s late fireworks.

Jansen played an impactful knock of 55* off 30 balls, laced with two fours and five sixes to drag South Africa to a respectable 169/8. His aggressive knock rescued the innings from collapse, providing a fighting total that briefly kept the Proteas in contention.

Kagiso Rabada and the rest of the bowling unit would have hoped for more, but the total looked under par on a good batting surface. New Zealand’s chase began explosively as openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert wrecked havoc from the outset, racing to a century stand in quick time.

Finn Allen smashes record century in T20 World Cup history

Seifert played a superb supporting role with a fluent 58, but it was Allen who grabbed the limelight as the right-hander smashed 10 fours and eight sixes in his whirlwind 100 not out, reaching the milestone in just 33 balls, which is now the fastest hundreds in T20 World Cup history.



Allen’s fearless strokeplay targeted every bowler, clearing boundaries at will and turning the semi-final into a one-sided affair. Rabada picked up the solitary wicket (1/28), dismissing Seifert, but by then the damage was done.

This win marks a statement performance from the Kiwis, who overcame early tournament challenges to reach the summit clash. Allen’s heroics earned him Player of the Match, underlining his match-winning impact. South Africa, despite their unbeaten run into the semis and Jansen’s valiant effort, fell short of repeating past heroics.

