WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 92 in 81 balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES in Duleep Trophy semifinal, breaks 57-year-old RECORD

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on a massive 161-run partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran for East Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal vs Central Zone on Monday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 92 vs Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal. (Source: X)

Central Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal: East Zone vice-captain and opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warmed up for the upcoming India vs Afghanistan T20I series in style with an explosive knock of 92 in 81 balls in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal against East Zone at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Monday. Sooryavanshi notched up his maiden Duleep Trophy at the age of just 15 years and broke a 57-year-old record in Indian domestic cricket.

The Rajasthan Royals opener smashed 50 in 42 balls with 3 sixes and 5 fours and became the youngest-ever batter to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy in the last 57 years. He surpassed the previous record of Laxman Singh, who had scored a fifty at the age of 16 years and 23 days back in 1969. Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is the third name on this list, when he had scored a fifty at the age of 16 years and 307 days in 2005 season.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score a whirlwind fifty in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal vs Central Zone HERE…

100-run stand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran with a solid opening stand so far Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kyExeix2VY pic.twitter.com/7eVSb3iuPU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 31, 2026

Sooryavanshi just need eight more runs to complete his maiden century in Duleep Trophy but departed after being caught by Gujarat Titans and Central Zone pacer Arshad Khan off the bowling of Vidarbha and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Harsh Dubey for 92 off 81 balls with 7 sixes and 7 fours.

But the 15-year-old opener put on a massive 161 runs for the opening wicket with Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who brought up his fifty off 70 balls with 7 fours.

Dubey then struck for the second time in his 4th over – the 25th of the innings – to send back Jharkhand batter Kumar Kushagra for a first-ball duck to land a double blow on East Zone after Sooryavanshi and Easwaran blitzkrieg at the top.

If Sooryavanshi had completed a century, it would have been his maiden first-class ton at the age of just 15 years and 175 days. His previous best in first-class cricket is a 93 for Bihar in Ranji Trophy cricket. The 92 that Sooryavanshi scored on Monday was just his second first-class fifty in his 10th game.

He has already scored 4 centuries in T20 cricket in his career and 8 fifties as well. Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals, became the youngest-ever winner of Orange Cap in IPL 2026 after scoring 776 runs in 16 matches this year at a strike-rate of 237.3 with 1 century and 5 fifties.

Sooryavanshi, who is also vice-captain of the team, came up with an impressive DRS call on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal on Sunday when he was leading the side with regular skipper Ishan Kishan off the field.

Central Zone were bowled out for 266 in the first innings with Rinku Singh top-scoring with 60 off 88 balls. For East Zone, Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar (3/56) and Abhijit Sarkar (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers with Mohammed Shami claiming 2/42.