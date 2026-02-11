Home

Sports

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6... star player from Nita Ambanis MI wrecks HAVOC at Wankhede, makes England recall 2016 final

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… star player from Nita Ambani’s MI wrecks HAVOC at Wankhede, makes England recall 2016 final

Star cricketer from Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians wrecks havoc during Group C clash between England and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in T20 World Cup 2026

Star player from Nita Ambani's MI wrecks HAVOC at Wankhede, makes England recall 2016 final (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies started their second T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against England on a shaky note, with star openers Shai Hope and Brandon King dismissed by Jofra Archer and Sam Curran in the first two overs, respectively.

Sherfane Rutherford played an explosive 76 run knock

Sherfane Rutherford who walked in to bat in the fifth over with West Indies struggling at 55/3. He played an explosive 76 run knock off 42 deliveries and guided his side from early setback to post a massive total 196/6 against England in their Group C contest of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Sherfane Ruth-less! 🔥 Sherfane Rutherford brings up his fifty & will look to finish the West Indian innings on a high! 💥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ENGvWI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GuO9vjphmZ pic.twitter.com/epOXIpWkaj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026

West Indies scored a total of 117 runs in the final 10 overs

Rutherford smashed seven towering sixes and two boundaries to make 76 not out off 42 balls, reviving a stuttering West Indies innings that had slumped to a modest 79 for 4 at the halfway mark on an otherwise true batting surface.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

West Indies scored a total of 117 runs in the final 10 overs as the left-handed Rutherford added 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell (14) and then stitched a rapid 61-run stand off just 32 balls for the sixth wicket with former captain Jason Holder who also played a cameo knock of 33 off 17 balls, which included one four and four sixes.

While Rutherford finished as the top-scorer, West Indies Test captain Roston Chase also contributed valuable 34 runs at No. 4 during a quiet phase of the innings. Towards the end, Jason Holder provided the finishing touches, smashing three sixes in an over off Sam Curran.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.