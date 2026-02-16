  • Home
WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6…6 sixes and 4 fours, Italy’s star cricketer wrecks HAVOC as England bowlers beg for mercy

Italy's big-hitter Ben Manenti wrecked havoc in their Group C fixture against England on February 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: February 16, 2026 6:39 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
Italy's star cricketer wrecks HAVOC as England bowlers beg for mercy (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Italy’s Ben Manenti wrecked havoc in their Group C fixture against England on February 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a massive target of 203, Italy suffered early setbacks, losing two wickets as Jofra Archer dismissed Anthony Mosco and JJ Smuts in quick succession.

Walking in to bat at no.5, Ben Manenti kept Italy’s hopes alive with an aggressive knock as he smashed a 22 ball fifty. However, he was later dismissed by Will Jacks, caught by Tom Banton who ran in from long-on to complete a pressure catch.

Manenti scored 60 off 25 balls, which featured four boundaries and six sixes. He also stitched a 92-run stand with Justin Mosco, taking Italy very close to England’s total.

Italy, playing their debut season in T20 World Cup history, have shown great potential so far in the tournament. Despite losing their opener against Scotland on February 9, they made a strong comeback against Nepal, winning the match by 10 wickets thanks to an unbeaten partnership between the Mosco brothers.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

