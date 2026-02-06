Home

Sports

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes EXPLOSIVE century in U-19 World Cup 2026 Final vs England

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes EXPLOSIVE century in U-19 World Cup 2026 Final vs England

Team India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 100 in 55 balls in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2025 final against England in Harare on Friday.

India opener Vaibhav Suryvanshi en route to scoring century in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final vs England on Friday. (Source: X)

Team India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi got his side off to a blazing start in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England in Harare on Friday. Suryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball fifty in the semifinal to help India complete a record chase against Afghanistan, went one better and scored his maiden century in the tournament off only 55 balls after captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat first.

Suryavanshi completed his fifty in 32 balls after a slow start against England. The Rajasthan Royals batter needed to be watchful after the early loss of centurion from the semifinal and his opening partner Aaron George for 9.

WATCH Vaibhav Suryavanshi smash a 55-ball century in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final vs England HERE…

That’s a BIGGIEEEE! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unstoppable at the moment as he scores a MASSIVE SIX off Farhan Ahmed while the 100 run-stand between Boss Baby & Ayush! ICC Men’s #U19WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW https://t.co/ZFk8pN9tv3 pic.twitter.com/O876Ot9LrZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2026

The 14-year-old Indian opener exploded in one over from England off-spinner Farhan Ahmed – smashing three off his eight sixes as Indians managed 22 runs in the over. Suryavanshi put on 142 runs in just 19 overs with his skippe Mhatre, who departed for 51-ball 53 immediately after bringing up his half-century.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Suryavanshi-Mhatre partnership had manage 93 runs in last 10 overs of their partnership before the Chennai Super Kings opener departed against the run of play. The Indian opener, on the other hand, brought up his maiden U-19 World Cup century off 55 balls with 8 sixes and 8 fours.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 2nd fastest ton in U-19 World Cup

The Indian opener’s 55-ball century was the second-fastest ever in the history of Under-19 World Cup and the fastest-ever by an Indian batter. He just failed to break the record of Australia’s Will Malajczuk, who had smashed 51-ball ton vs Japan in this year’s World Cup.

The previous fastest hundred in a U-19 World Cup match by an Indian was 69-ball century by Raj Bawa against Uganda which he managed in Tarouba in 2022. It was the last time that Team India had won the U-19 World Cup title.

The Bihar teenager also became the third Indian centurion in the U-19 World Cup final after former captain Unmukt Chand, who had scored 111 not out against Townsville in 2012 and Manjot Kalra’s 101 not out vs Australia in Mount Maunganui in 2018 edition.

After completing his fifty, Suryavanshi went on a six-hitting spree rarely seen in world cricket. He added two more sixes off Alex Green t get 19 runs in the 21st over and then smashed two more sixes and two fours to get 27 runs in the next over bowled by Ralphie Albert to race to 145 off 67 balls – 45 runs in 12 balls after completing his fifty.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season. He brought up his 150 off 70 balls with his 13th six of the innings off Sebastian Morgan, completing his third fifty in 15 deliveries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.