WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Andries Gous sets up thrilling win for Saint Lucia Kings over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2026 clash

Saint Lucia Kings opener Andries Gous smashed 82 in 51 balls in his side's four-run win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2026 match on Sunday.

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Andries Gous en route to scoring a fifty against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2026 match. (Photo: CPL)

United States wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous produced a commanding innings of 82 off 51 deliveries before Matthew Forde delivered under pressure in the final over as Saint Lucia Kings held their nerve to secure a thrilling four-run victory over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in their first match of Carribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at Arnos Vale Stadium early on Monday. Gous was the cornerstone of the Kings’ batting effort, taking control from the very beginning and batting deep into the innings to ensure his side posted a competitive 187. His innings provided the foundation for the Kings despite limited contributions from the rest of the batting line-up.

Alzarri Joseph once again led the attack for the Falcons, finishing with 3 for 32. However, Gous’ calculated aggression ensured that the Kings continued to maintain momentum despite losing wickets at the other end.

WATCH Andries Gous hammer blazing 82 off 51 balls vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons HERE…

Falcons began the chase positively, with Evin Lewis setting the tone alongside Rahkeem Cornwall. The pair helped Falcons move beyond 30 inside the opening three overs before Cornwall was dismissed by mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Lewis continued to drive the chase, helping Falcons cross 100 by the halfway stage. Theekshana struck again during that period, but Falcons remained firmly in contention.

The momentum shifted decisively in the 11th over when Joshua Bishop dismissed Lewis for a brisk 42 from 24 balls. Roston Chase then added to the pressure by removing Karima Gore and Tajinder Singh, leaving Falcons at 145 for 5 after 16 overs and requiring 43 runs from the final four.

Fabian Allen then reignited the Falcons’ hopes with a six and a boundary off Shadley van Schalkwyk in the 19th over. With the game once again hanging in the balance, the Kings turned to Matthew Forde for the final over.

Forde responded with composure, conceding just eight runs and denying Falcons the finish they needed. While Allen had done much of the damage, he faced only two deliveries in the over, with Jahmar Hamilton unable to provide the required acceleration after scoring 10 from 20 balls earlier in the crucial phase.

The Kings ultimately secured a tense four-run victory, showcasing their ability to close out a contest under pressure. Saint Lucia Kings will next face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Beausejour Stadium on Thursday.

“I think it’s just giving yourself a chance on the wicket. Obviously, they’ve got a really good opening attack with Jaden and Alzarri coming at the back of that powerplay. So, we just got to make sure that we had some wickets in hand, and then you have to give yourself a chance,” Player of the Match Gous said after the win.

“And once you get used to the wicket, and then the wind helped as well. So, you just got to play the wind and just get used to the wicket. Yeah, we obviously have a very young team. A lot of debutants today, and a lot of guys haven’t played CPL before. And so, I just try to help them as much as I can. But again, they’re really good players,” Gous added.