WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Star player from Shubman Gill’s GT creates HAVOC in T20 World Cup 2026, lifts New Zealand into Super 8 with blazing knock, name is…

New Zealand have marched into the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 with an eight-wicket win over Canada in Chennai on Tuesday.

NZ all-rounder Glenn Phillips celebrates after scoring a fifty against Canada in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Chennai. (Source: X)

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand cricket team made short work of minnows Canada in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup 2026 to storm into the Super 8 stages with a comprehensive eight-wicket win with nearly 5 overs to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The architect of the massive win was all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who smashed a blazing 76 off only 36 balls with six massive sixes and 4 four fours and put on unbeaten 146 runs with Rachin Ravindra, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 39 balls.

Phillips smashed a fifty against Canada off only 22 balls with 5 sixes and 2 fours and ensured that the Black Caps will have no jitters in chasing down 176-run target set by Canada. The NZ all-rounder, who was retained for Rs 2 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 season, trumped a maiden T20I century by Canada opener Yuvraj Samra – who smashed 110 in 65 balls to setup his side’s imposing score.

The Black Caps all-rounder also equalled Colin Munro’s record of most sixes by a New Zealand batter in T20I cricket – both batters have 107 sixes each. Former opener Martin Guptill is still leading the way with 173 sixes in T20I cricket.

WATCH blazing knock by Glenn Phillips vs Canada in T20 World Cup 2026 match…

Statement strike! #GlennPhillips delivers the big hit as the Kiwis close in on Super 8 qualification. ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #NZvCAN | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/uuKxoyS6gX pic.twitter.com/hqrwCq5jlh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 17, 2026

“I mean, we did get on a bit of a run at the end there, which was fantastic. But honestly, Rach (Rachin Ravindra) and I were just trying to stick to our processes and take it one ball at a time. They picked up a couple of early wickets, which put us on the back foot slightly. From there, it was about staying calm and building a partnership. Thankfully, it ended up the way it did,” Phillips said at the post-match presentation in Chennai on Tuesday.

“Some days, you just get balls in your zone more often than others, and today was one of those days. For both of us, it was about making good decisions every single ball. That’s all that really mattered. As the partnership developed, the momentum just grew naturally,” Phillips added.

The 146-run partnership between Phillips and Ravindra was the fourth highest in New Zealand history in T20I cricket and the second-best in T20 World Cup behind Tim Seifert and Finn Allen’s unbeaten 175-run stand against UAE earlier in the tournament.

New Zealand now have six points from 4 matches like South Africa and have qualified for the Super 8 while Afghanistan have failed to make the cut after losing their first two matches of SA and NZ.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

