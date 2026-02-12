Home

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka smashes 20-ball fifty wrecks HAVOC in team’s win over Oman

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka's match-winning 50 led the team to a 105-run win over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka defeat Oman by 105 runs

The sixteenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between Sri Lanka and Oman. Where Sri Lanka successfully defeated their opponents.

Sri Lanka’s strong batting performance

While batting first, Sri Lanka started a poor innings as their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara departed early for (13) and (8).

However, star batters Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake showcased a great batting performance as they scored (61) and (60). Kusal Mendis also played a remarkable innings as he scored 61 runs off 45 balls. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed 50 runs off 20 balls with 2 fours and 5 sixes.

While batting, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka smashed back-to-back massive sixes and helped his team to score 225 runs on the board for a five-wicket loss.

WHERE’S THE BALL?! 🚀

Back-to-back sixes as the Sri Lankan skipper marches towards his fifty, leading from the front and steering SL towards a massive total 👏🔥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SLvOMA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/JscJZV8hFa pic.twitter.com/oH7vFDDqqJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026

Oman struggle with the ball

Speaking about Oman’s bowling, Jiten Ramanandi was the only bowler who took two important wickets, from Dasun Shanaka and Pavan Rathnayake. But he also conceded 41 runs.

Sufyan Mehmood conceded the most runs as he bowled 4 overs and scored 60 runs on the wicket of Pathum Nissanka.

Oman’s batting line-up collapse

While talking about Oman’s batting line-up, their opening pair collapsed as Aamir Kaleem and Jatinder Singh departed for (6) and (1).

The star batter, Mohammad Nadeem, showcased a great batting performance as he scored 53 runs off 56 balls, including three fours and a massive six.

However, Wasim Ali also played an impressive innings as he scored 27 runs off 20 balls and smashed three big sixes.

Sri Lanka’s match-winning bowling performance

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera took two important wickets from Hammad Mirza and skipper Jatinder Singh for (9) and (1). On the other hand, Maheesh Theekshana also registered two wickets of Aamir Kaleem and Wasim Ali.

However, Sri Lanka’s 105-run victory helped them to secure the first spot in the Group B points table.

