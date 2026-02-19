Home

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6,... Star Afghanistan batter DESTROYS Canada with 7 Fours and 5 Sixes in T20 World Cup 2026

Star Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran played an aggressive knock of 95 off 56 balls to guide his side to a total of 200/4 in their 20 overs.

T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan star batter Ibrahim Zadran played an unbeaten 95 runs knock off 56 balls guided Afghanistan to a total of 200/4 in their 20 overs. Sediqullah Atal also added crucial 44 runs in their final Group D match of the T20 World Cup at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Zadran remained unbeaten on 95 off 56 balls, as he smashed seven fours and five sixes, and played a key role as Afghanistan added 69 runs in the final five overs to set a challenging target for Canada.

Power on display! 💪 Ibrahim Zadran backs himself and sends it soaring for a massive six, shifting the momentum back to Afghanistan! 🔥 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #AFGvCAN | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/0BcVdzugXC pic.twitter.com/Eh25z8aIQW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2026

Ibrahim Zadran breaks T20 World Cup record for Afghanistan

With his unbeaten 95 runs knock Zadran scored highest individual score by an Afghanistan batter in a T20 World Cup match. The previous record was held by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed 84 off 42 balls against South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2025.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a steady start before Canada struck back in the sixth over. Pacer Jaskaran Singh removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib in quick succession to put Afghanistan under pressure.

Zadran and Atal stitched a 95-runs partnership

Ibrahim Zadran then anchored the innings as he stitched 95-run partnership off 59 balls with Sediqullah Atal for the third wicket. Zadran registered his second consecutive fifty of the tournament, while Atal was dismissed for 44 off 32 balls in the 16th over. It also marked the first time Afghanistan crossed the 200-run mark in a T20 World Cup match.

Canada’s bowlers had a decent day, with Jaskaran Singh finishing with the figures of 3-52 and Dilon Heyliger claiming 1-41. Afghanistan’s total looks formidable, leaving Canada with a stiff chase if they are to end their campaign on a high note.

Afghanistan raced to 49 in the Power-play but suffered a setback when Gurbaz, who had looked dangerous was dismissed attempting one shot too many, while Naib was trapped in front by a full delivery that skidded through.

Zadran steadied the innings with his aggresive yet calm knock

The double blow pushed Afghanistan in the back foot but the momentum shifted as Zadran steadied the innings with his calm and composed knock. Atal and Zadran he struck seven boundaries in his 44, fell in the 16th over while trying to accelerate, but by then the innings had been firmly stabilised.

Canada’s bowlers had moments of control, but their lines and lengths faltered under pressure in the death overs. Afghanistan capitalised by scoring 69 runs in the final five overs, with Zadran ensuring boundaries flowed and set the stage for a gripping second innings.

