Home

Sports

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… star player from Nita Ambanis MI team EXPLODES against Super Kings, his name is…

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… star player from Nita Ambani’s MI team EXPLODES against Super Kings, his name is…

Nita Ambani's MI Cape Town posted their first win of the SA20 2025-26 season with a thrilling victory over Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday.

Nita Ambani is owner of MI Cape Town franchise in SA20 league. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Any clash between Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings is dubbed as the ‘El Clasico’ of any T20 league. Even when it is played in far off South Africa in the SA20 league, MI Cape Town vs CSK’s sister team Joburg Super Kings is one of the most explosive fixtures. Nita Ambani’s MICT faced off against JSK in match no. 15 of the SA20 2025-26 at the Newlands on Tuesday evening.

The star of MICT’s dramatic four-wicket win (via DLS method) was former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran. The MICT southpaw hammered five sixes in his knock of 33 as they chased down JSK’s revised target of 128 with four balls to spare.

It was the first win of the season for the defending champions MICT in the SA20 2025-26. Pooran smashed five sixes in a thrill-a-ball 33 that rewarded the crowd that had waited patiently despite the consistent drizzle.

WATCH Nicholas Pooran explode for MI Cape Town in SA20 2025-26 match…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Each six was bigger than the previous with Pooran’s massive heave on to the top tier of the Members Stand off Richard Gleeson will live in the memory of those who witnessed it for a long while.

Pooran was retained for Rs 21 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 season. He ultimately fell on his sword, being caught on the deep cover boundary, which left Rassie van der Dussen (35 off 24 balls, 3×6) having to hold it together before Jason Smith injected the momentum MI Cape Town required with a boundary-laden 22 off just six balls to the home side to the brink before Karim Janat closed out the victory with four balls remaining.

Intermittent weather had earlier seen the match delayed by an hour before Super Kings could begin their innings after being inserted by MI Cape Town. JSK captain Faf du Plessis and his new opening partner James Vince stormed out of the starting blocks with a 32-run partnership off just 2.4 overs before Vince (15 off 9 balls, 2×4, 1×6) was caught in the covers off George Linde.

Du Plessis has showed already that he was in a destructive mood, striking MI Cape Town spearhead Kagiso Rabada for four successive boundaries in the second over, and continued to lead JSK’s charge after Vince’s dismissal.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Corbin Bosch, Faf du Plessis, Rashid Khan and Nicholas Pooran with ‘Nicky P’ winning 59.7 per cent of the fan vote. After striking Linde over long-on, Du Plessis set his sights on New Zealander Trent Boult in the final over before the conclusion of the Powerplay.

Du Plessis cracked four boundaries and six to power JSK to 69/2 before the heavens opened again to force the players off the field.

The second delay lasted 75 minutes which saw the contest reduced to 12 overs per side. JSK’s momentum was severely disrupted with Du Plessis (44 off 21 balls, 7×4, 2×6) falling almost immediately after the resumption.

The home side clawed their way back into contention through Corbin Bosch (3/24) and Rashid Khan (2/32) with only Matthew de Villiers (21 off 15 balls, 3×4) managing to get JSK up to 123/7, but it was not enough on the night.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.