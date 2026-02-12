WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… Ishan Kishan creates HAVOC with 20-ball fifty, India create history with…

Home

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan wrecksHavoc at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi as he smashed a 20-ball half-century against Namibia in the Group A T20 World Cup clash.

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… Ishan Kishan creates HAVOC with 20-ball fifty. (Source: BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2026: In the ongoing Group A match between India and Namibia. India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan set the stage alight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kishan delivered a stunning knock, hammering four successive sixes on his way to a rapid half-century off just 20 balls, giving India a flying start.

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ Ishan Kishan brings up the 4th-fastest fifty for India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in just 20 balls! 🔥 UNREAL HITTING UNDERWAY 💪 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/aLGrwgVX5o pic.twitter.com/AAhjg4fhuN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026

Kishan smashed four consecutive sixes in a single over, sparking wild celebrations among the crowd. Blending clean timing with brute power and fearless intent, Kishan repeatedly cleared the boundary, His half-century, brought up in just 20 balls, was a masterclass in high-impact, high strike-rate batting.

The innings not only accelerated India’s scoring but also piled pressure on the Namibian bowlers, who found it difficult to rein in his attack despite varying their pace and lengths. Kishan’s explosive cameo was marked by sharp drives, towering lofted shots and smart placement, highlighting his growing maturity and consistency as an international T20 player.

After winning the toss, Namibia chose to bowl under the Delhi lights, but India’s openers made the most of the early conditions. Kishan populary known for giving explosive start in the shortest format, made full use of the fielding restrictions and put the Namibian bowlers under immediate pressure. From the outset, he looked in complete control, dispatching anything short or overpitched with confidence and authority.

