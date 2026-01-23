Home

Sports

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… Star player from Kavya Marans SRH makes sensational comeback, smashes Abhishek Sharmas MASSIVE T20 record with…

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH makes sensational comeback, smashes Abhishek Sharma’s MASSIVE T20 record with…

Team India grabbed a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series vs New Zealand with a dominant seven-wicket win with 28 balls to spare in the second match in Raipur on Friday.

Ishan Kishan en route to scoring 76 off 32 balls vs New Zealand in 2nd T20 in Raipur on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

Team India cantered home to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. It was two-man show for the hosts as Ishan Kishan first and their skipper Suryakumar Yadav ran away with the contest, chasing a massive 209 runs to win.

Ishan, who made a T20I comeback to the Indian side after more than 2 years, notched up the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian against New Zealand in a T20I, breaking the record of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma. Ishan’s fifty came up in just 21 balls after Team India had lost two wickets for just 6 runs in the second over of their chase.

Kishan, who was retained for Rs 11.25 crore by Kavya Maran’s SRH ahead of IPL 2026 season, smashed 76 off only 32 balls with 4 sixes and 11 fours. The 27-year-old, who made a comeback into the Indian side for the T20I series followed by the T20 World Cup 2026 thanks to his sensational performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2026 by leading Jharkhand to the title, kicked off Indian innings into top gear by smashing 24 runs in the third over of their chase off Zak Foulkes.

WATCH Ishan Kishan’s whirlwind half-century in 2nd T20I match HERE…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also took a likely to the bowling of Zak Foulkes, smashing him for 25 runs in his second over with 4 successive fours and a six. Suryakumar Yadav stormed to a fifty off 23 balls – his first in over a year and after 24 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 82 off 37 balls with 4 sixes and 9 fours while Shivam Dube was giving him company on 36 off 18 balls with 3 sixes and 1 four to lead India to a win with 28 balls to spare at a run-rate of over 13 runs per over.

(More to come)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.