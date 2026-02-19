Home

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6… West Indies captain Shai Hope EXPLODES in T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Italy, smashed 28-ball fifty in Kolkata

West Indies have marched into the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stages with an all-win record capped off by a 42-run win over Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

West Indies captain Shai Hope en route to scoring 75 in T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Italy in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies captain Shai Hope led from the front on a slow surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday as his side defeated Italy by 42 runs to march into the Super 8 stages with an all-win record. Hope’s 75 and Shamar Joseph’s new record ensured Windies will join Group 1 of Super 8 stages on a high.

Windies skipper top-scored with 75 off 46 balls with 4 sixes and 6 fours as his team posted 165 for 6 after batting first. Apart from Hope, no other Windies batter found any consistency in front of the Italian spinners.

Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 24 off 15 balls with 1 six and two fours while former skipper Roston Chase scored a painstaking 24 off 25 balls. Italy, who posted their first-ever T20 World Cup win by defeating Italy by 10 wickets, were bundled out for only 123 in 18 overs with Windies pacer Shamar Joseph becoming first-ever cricketer to claim 4 wickets and also pick up 4 catches in a T20I match.

WATCH Shai Hope smash whirlwind fifty vs Italy in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Captain Shai Hope is putting on a show! He’s keeping the scoreboard ticking and the momentum shifting for the West Indies. How many runs will the Men in Maroon finish with? ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #WIvITA | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/g6Xbl2g2nZ pic.twitter.com/UCDlt5J0kk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2026

Hope reached his fifty off only 28 balls with 2 sixes and six fours after West Indies had slumped to 95 for 3 with Brandon King out for 4 and in-form Shimron Hetmyer dismissed for 1. For Italy, spinners Crishan Kalugamage and Ben Manenti picked up a couple of wickets each.

“I always try to contribute. The wicket was a good one and I felt like I could’ve given the team more impetus at the death. When you face unfamiliar oppositions, you plan but are unsure, facing many bowlers for the first time. They bowled well in patches, tough to score early on. I felt I have to be ruthless early on,” Hope said in the post-match presentation.

“The honest reality is that when you face an opposition that you’re unfamiliar with, you have to have a plan in case you get something wrong. But I’m still a bit unsure what some of the guys are going to do. I thought they bowled really well, it wasn’t as easy to score easily at the beginning of the game,” the WI skipper added.

In reply, Windies always kept up the pressure on Italy with left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain and pacer Matthew Forde rocked Italy early. Forde claimed 3/19 in four overs while Shamar Joseph ran through their lower-order with 4/30 in 4 overs.

Ben Manenti top-scored for Italy with 26 in 21 balls with 1 six and 2 fours. Italy skipper Harry Manenti would be pleased how their side’s maiden campaign in T20 World Cup 2026 went especially after their historic win over Nepal.

West Indies will now face Zimbabwe in their opening Super 8 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

