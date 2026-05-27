WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6…Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES, smashes whirlwind fifty off only…, bowlers beg for mercy

Vaiabhav Sooryavanshi did most of the damage, helping Rajasthan maintain a daunting run-rate of over 13 in the powerplay against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-6-6-6-6vaibhav-sooryavanshi-explodes-smashes-whirlwind-fifty-off-only-bowlers-beg-for-mercy-8428350/ Copy

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi exploded in the 1st innings of Eliminator 1 match of the 2026 Indian Premier League season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. The 15-year-old reached to his half-century in 16 balls but missed out on his full-century by just 3 runs.

Just a few days ago, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 25-ball 100 in Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube show called “The Switch” and it will be fair to say that he has carried that form in this match as well. Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi did most of the damage, helping Rajasthan maintain a daunting run-rate of over 13.

After SRH captain Pat Cummins put RR to bat first, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started smacking from ball 1.

The 15-year-old historic show also saw him shatter multiple records. He blasted a total of 12 sixes during his 97-run carnage to officially break Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record for the most sixes hit in a single IPL season as he also completed 61 maximums in IPL 2026.

The teenager also raced to his half-century in just 16 balls, which is the joint-fastest fifty in IPL playoffs history. Furthermore, his unbelievable batting helped him to become the youngest player ever to cross the 600-run milestone in a single IPL edition, overtaking Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant.

The way he was batting tonight, it looked as if Sooryavanshi was surely going to score a century but he fell short by just 3 runs. However, Vaibhav did all the damage he possibly could before getting out for 97 off 29, setting up a 125-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the 1st wicket.

Rajasthan will now be hoping to use this momentum and post a total close to 220-250. At the time of writing, RR were 163/2 in 11.4 overs.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Impact subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.