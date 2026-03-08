Home

Sports

WATCH: 6, 6, 6...Abhishek Sharma EXPLODES, does a Vaibhav Suryavanshi in a ICC final, smashes 18-ball fifty

WATCH: 6, 6, 6…Abhishek Sharma EXPLODES, does a Vaibhav Suryavanshi in a ICC final, smashes 18-ball fifty

Abhishek wrecked havoc in as he smashed a 18-ball fifty which featured three towering sixes and six boundaries. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Abhishek Sharma smashes 18-ball fifty in the final match in Ahmedabad (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Star India’s opener Abhishek Sharma, who was going through a lean patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, made a solid comeback in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek wrecked havoc in Ahmedabad as he smashed a 18-ball fifty which featured three towering sixes and six boundaries. Abhishek silenced the critics with his impressive strike rate of 247.62

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! 😍 Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls, fastest of the tournament! 💪 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/mcmGhlxJxe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

India were 92 without loss in the first six overs of the T20 World Cup final, setting a new benchmark in the tournament’s history. The previous highest powerplay score was 92/1 by the West Indies against Afghanistan in 2024.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Abhishek started the onslaught with 52 off just 21 balls, reaching his half-century in only 18 deliveries before getting out. His explosive innings was the fastest fifty of this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek looked aggressive in front of the seamers, stepping down the track to loft deliveries over the infield and punishing anything short with sharp pulls and cuts.

The pressure peaked when Lockie Ferguson conceded 24 runs in a single over, one of the most expensive in a T20 World Cup final. Abhishek continued his assault on Jacob Duffy, bringing up his fifty with a spectacular pulled boundary that drew loud applause from the crowd and the Indian dugout.

Abhishek and Sanju Samson stitched 98 run-partnership for the opening stand. However, Abhishek fell for a well-taken catch by Tim Seifert off Rachin Ravindra’s delivery. Ravindra delivered a wide ball just outside off, and Abhishek, while stretching to reach it, lost his balance and only managed a faint edge. Abhishek’s 52-run knock included six boundaries and three sixes.

Similar to Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, also produced a stunning knock of 175 off 80 balls for India under-19 cricket team against England U-19 team during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final in Harare. His remarkable innings featured 15 fours and 15 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes in a Youth ODI.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.