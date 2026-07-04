WATCH: 6, 6 and OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breezy DEBUT lasts only…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got his maiden six in international cricket off Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 14 in 2nd T20 vs England. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 2nd T20: The fans of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waited and waited for him to make his international debut and it finally happened on Saturday, July 4 at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. It is the same ground on which Sachin Tendulkar – the previous Indian record-holder for youngest debutant – scored his maiden international century in a Test match against England.

But Sooryavanshi’s brief but breezy knock didn’t last that long. The Rajasthan Royals opener, who became the youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 99 days, lasted only 10 balls in which he blasted 14 runs but more important included 2 sixes.

Sooryavanshi got his maiden boundary in international with a massive six off Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer, hooking him for a huge six. It was Sooryavanshi’s 75th six in the year 2026 – second-most by any batter in T20 cricket behind only New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smash Jofra Archer for a six HERE…

… Just the beginning, #VaibhavSooryavanshi smashes his FIRST INTERNATIONAL SIX FOR INDIA! #ENGvIND 2nd T20I Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/5Qa9iPRJ0x — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2026

< ⚡ Proof that #VaibhavSooryavanshi is built different. #ENGvIND 2nd T20I Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Q5et8S5dXT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2026

Sooryavanshi then added a 76th six in 2026, smashing Josh Tongue even more cleanly over long-on for his second six of the innings. But the fun and fireworks didn’t last much longer and was cut short as soon as England captain Harry Brook introduced a spinner – Will Jacks into the attack.

The Bihar youngster had bought up the 50 runs of the Indian innings on debut with world No. 2 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma in only 4.4 overs but came charging out to Jacks and was easily stumped by Jos Buttler to depart for 14.

It was a disappointing end to a much-awaited debut for the Rajasthan Royals youngster. Sooryavanshi had become the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL 2026 notching up 776 runs at an amazing strike-rate of 237.3 with 72 sixes. He had been retained by RR for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi came into the Indian senior team after a guiding Indian ‘A’ team to a tri-series title in Sri Lanka, where he smashed a world-record List ‘A’ fifty off 11 balls en route to scoring 94 last month.

At the other end, Abhishek Sharma carried on from the same run of form from the 1st T20 where he had smashed 59 off 24 balls. The Indian opener smashed 43 off 23 balls with 1 six and 8 fours before skying a catch to Tom Banton off Sam Curran.

By the time Abhishek departed, Indian total had raced to 65 runs in just 6 overs for the loss of 2 wicket after Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.