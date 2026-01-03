WATCH: 6,6,6,6,6…5 sixes in one over, Hardik Pandya smashes century of just… , He is playing for…

  • Home
Hardik Pandya goes berserk, hits five sixes in one over, smashes blazing century in Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda against Vidarbha team today.

Published: January 3, 2026 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya unleashed a storm in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, completely changing the course of the match. Coming out to bat in a difficult situation against Vidarbha, Pandya not only rescued Baroda’s innings with his explosive performance but also thrilled the spectators.

Baroda in trouble, Pandya provides the lifeline

When the Baroda team had lost five wickets for 71 runs and then six wickets for 136 runs, Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number seven. The team was under pressure, but instead of succumbing to the situation, Pandya decided to play aggressive cricket.

133 runs off 93 balls, a rain of sixes

Hardik Pandya played a whirlwind innings of 133 runs off just 93 balls. During this time, he hit 11 sixes and eight fours. He consistently struck big shots over mid-wicket, long-on, and long-off, putting the Vidarbha bowlers on the back foot.

34 runs in one over, the stadium erupted

In the 39th over, Pandya wreaked havoc on spinner Parth Rekhade. In that over, he scored a total of 34 runs, hitting five sixes and one four. The atmosphere in the stadium was completely dominated by Pandya after he hit sixes on five consecutive balls.

A respectable score single-handedly built

The remarkable aspect of Hardik’s innings was that no other Baroda batsman could reach a half-century. The second-highest score for the team was only 26 runs. Thanks to Pandya, Baroda was able to post a competitive score of 293 runs for nine wickets in 50 overs.

Story Highlights

  1. Hardik Pandya played an explosive innings of 133 runs off 93 balls against Vidarbha.
  2. His innings included 11 sixes and eight fours, and he scored 34 runs in one over.
  3. Baroda recovered from a precarious position of 71/5 to reach 293/9.
  4. This was Hardik Pandya’s first List A century in 119 matches.

