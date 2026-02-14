WATCH: Aamir Kaleem smashes hard-fought fifty, becomes oldest player in T20 World Cup history to...

Home

Oman's Aamir Kaleem hard-fought fifty went in vain as Ireland secured a commanding 96-runs win in their Group-B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Aamir Kaleem scripted history during Oman’s third group stage match against Ireland by becoming the oldest player to score a half-century in T20 World Cup history.

Star all-rounder smashed a 29-ball 50 against Ireland at the age of 44 years and 86 days. With this knock he surpassed his teammate Mohammed Nadeem’s recent record and etched his name into ICC record books.

THE OLDEST PLAYER IN T20 WORLD CUP HISTORY TO SCORE A FIFTY – AAMR KALEEM. 🇴🇲pic.twitter.com/UNbLXDJ3Cj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2026

Aamir Kaleem smashed a hard-fought fifty against Ireland

Aamir Kaleem smashed a hard-fought, bringing up his half-century in just 29 balls. His stroke play was crisp, his intent unmistakable and the interesting part is Kaleem surpassed his own teammate Mohammed Nadeem.

Earlier, Mohammed Nadeem held the record for scoring a fifty as the oldest player, making 53 at the age of 43 years and 161 days. Now, Kaleem has gone a step further.

Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker played an explosive knock

Talking about the match, Ireland Skipper Lorcan Tucker played an explosive knock of 94 off 51 balls guiding Ireland to a massive 96-run win over Oman in their third group-stage match in T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Chasing the massive total, Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) steadied Oman’s innings for a brief period but after their dismissal, Oman were bowled out for 139 in 18 overs.

Talking about Group B points table Ireland is currently at the fourth spot with Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia occupying the top three.

Spinner Shakeel Ahmed dismantled Ireland’s top order

Earlier, after choosing to bowl, Oman turned to spin straight away, with five of the six Powerplay overs delivered by spinners. The strategy worked initially as left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed crushed Ireland’s top order with a three-wicket burst.

Shakeel struck in the very first over, removing Tim Tector, and later dismissed Ross Adair, who had briefly fought back with three boundaries off Shah Faisal. In the fifth over, Harry Tector also fell to Shakeel, leaving Ireland in trouble.

Aamir Kaleem added to Ireland’s woes by sending back Curtis Campher. But the game turned completely once Tucker settled in.

He rebuilt the innings with a 101-run partnership off 56 balls alongside Gareth Delany (56), shifting the momentum back in Ireland’s favour. Tucker then accelerated further, adding 70 runs in just 19 deliveries with George Dockrell (35), whose explosive nine-ball cameo featured five massive sixes.

The onslaught was unrelenting, with 86 runs plundered from the final four overs as Oman’s bowlers struggled to contain the late surge.

