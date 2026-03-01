  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH: Abhishek Sharma DROPS easy catch in India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 must-win, video goes viral

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma DROPS easy catch in India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 must-win, video goes viral

Star India cricketer Abhishek Sharma drops a simple catch of Roston Chase off Jasprit Bumrah in India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 must-win match encounter

Published date india.com Published: March 1, 2026 8:37 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma, India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, Roston Chase, Jasprit Bumrah
Abhishek Sharma DROPS easy catch in India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 (source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma dropped a simple catch of Roston Chase on the fifth delivery of the fifth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Chase, promoted up the batting order, went for a big shot but was deceived by the pacer’s slower delivery, resulting in a missed opportunity for India.

More to follow…

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.