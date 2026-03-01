By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma DROPS easy catch in India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 must-win, video goes viral
Star India cricketer Abhishek Sharma drops a simple catch of Roston Chase off Jasprit Bumrah in India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 must-win match encounter
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma dropped a simple catch of Roston Chase on the fifth delivery of the fifth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Chase, promoted up the batting order, went for a big shot but was deceived by the pacer’s slower delivery, resulting in a missed opportunity for India.
Abhishek Sharma से एक कैच छूटा… 🥲
इस वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय टीम द्वारा छोड़ा गया यह 11वां कैच है। #AbhishekSharma #TeamIndia #WorldCup #IND #Cricket #FieldingMatters pic.twitter.com/SjLa2Ahhn9
— Y B (@UntoldSpace028) March 1, 2026
More to follow…
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.