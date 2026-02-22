Home

Sports

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma ends duck streak with stylish boundary but falls early in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma ends duck streak with stylish boundary but falls early in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026

Star India opener Abhishek Sharma ended his three back-to-back duck streak but his struggles continue as Marco Jansen dismisses him early in the powerplay in Ahmedabad

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma ends duck streak with stylish boundary (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: Star India opener Abhishek Sharma finally got off the mark in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he ending a frustrating run of three consecutive ducks. The 25-year-old top-ranked T20I batter smashed part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram for a boundary to register his first runs of the campaign at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

Sharma started the innings at the non-striker’s end and watched his opening partner, Ishan Kishan, fall for a four-ball duck. He faced his first delivery at the end of the over, this time against Markram’s spin. Unlike his previous dismissals to deliveries skidding in from Salman Ali Agha and Aryan Dutt, Sharma was given width and made full use of it, carving a crisp shot through the off-side to relieve the intense pressure.

https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/2025597259044590068

After finding his rhythm, Sharma continued his aggressive approach against Kagiso Rabada in the following over, as he smashed a six and a four to build momentum. Sharma steadied the innings for a brief period at a crucial time, just after India lost Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan in quick succession.

Also Read: India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye winning star in next stage at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch continues

Abhishek failed to deliver with the bat again as he was removed by Marco Jansen in the fourth over. Sharma misreads the knuckle ball and smashed it high toward mid-wicket. Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj, who were under the ball, might have collided, but Bosch steadied himself and caught a clean catch. The crowd in Ahmedabad went silent as India lost a key wicket.



Meanwhile, India find themselves in a tricky position having lost five wickets, including skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Washingto Sundar. All eyes are now on last-match hero Shivam Dube and power-hitter Hardik Pandya to stabilize the innings.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.