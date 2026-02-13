Home

Sports

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma give MAJOR health update ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match, says ‘few kgs…’

Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of yesterday match vs Namibia in New Delhi after being admitted in hospital this week due to stomach infection. Team India opener gave health updates to teammate Arshdeep Singh.

Abhishek Sharma revealed he had lost a few kilograms of weight due to illness. (Source: Instagram)

Team India have a major headache as they get ready to take on arch-rivals Pakistan next in a Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has just emerged out of a major health scare as he was admitted in hospital for a few days in New Delhi due to a stomach infection and fever which he had been carrying since India’s opening game against USA in Mumbai last week.

Abhishek missed India’s second match against Namibia yesterday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and was replaced by Sanju Samson at the top of the order. After the match, a Snapchat video of Arshdeep Singh went viral on social media discussing the health of Abhishek Shama. In that video, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter confirmed that he had lost a ‘few kilograms’ of weight due to his illness.

Arshdeep asked Abhishek Sharma, “How are you?” and he replied, “Dal Rice Good”. The Team India pacer then asked, “Are you Good?” and Abhishek’s reply was, “Dal Rice Very good, me good”.

Finally, the Punjab Kings left-arm pacer told Abhishek, “You are slim” and Abhishek’s reply was “Slim, few kgs”.

WATCH Abhishek Sharma give health update to Arshdeep Singh HERE…

Reporting from the Indian dressing room by paaji. Abhishek Sharma might have lost some weight. pic.twitter.com/6W7TmXFSTM — RAHIL (@Rahil_071) February 13, 2026

If Abhishek misses out on the match against Pakistan, it will be a big blow for Suryakumar Yadav’s side. He was the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 winning campaign for India and the only batter to score over 300 runs in that tournament. In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Abhishek Sharma revealed he was grateful for support he had received from fans.

“The support I’ve felt during this time has been overwhelming in the best way. Truly thankful to each one of you,” Abhishek wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

Abhishek Sharma looks good to play against Pakistan: Varun Chakravarthy

However, world No. 1 T20I bowlers and Indian off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed that Abhishek Sharma’s chances of playing against Pakistan on Sunday are bright.

“As far as I have spoken to him he looks good, he did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way,” Varun Chakravarthy told JioHotstar on Thursday night after India’s 93-run win over Namibia.

Chakravarthy was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/7 in just 2 overs vs Namibia. He felt that Team India will have an edge over Pakistan come Sunday’s match.

“We have a strong spin attack, and I feel we have the edge over them. They are playing in these conditions back-to-back, so they might have an advantage in terms of familiarity. But as a group, we have had the better of them, and we are well prepared. Whenever you are playing any opponent in a World Cup, you need to keep your confidence high. You have to believe that you are the best in the world, that’s when you deliver in the biggest moments,” Chakravarthy said.

