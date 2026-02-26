WATCH: Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH wrecks HAVOC at Chepauk in Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match, SLAMS…

Home

T20 World Cup 2026: After struggling in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma made a strong comeback in India’s must-win Super Eight encounter against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (February 26).

A well-constructed half-century for #AbhishekSharma! 👏 His first in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and what an occasion to bring it up! 💙 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 👉 SUPER 8, #INDvZIM | LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/vIdZg7mGmy pic.twitter.com/vIVUWHYhSe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2026

The young left-hander, who had managed scores of 0, 0, 0 and 15 in his previous four outings in the tournament, retained the faith of the team management and steadied the innings after Sanju Samson departed.

Just like his previous innings against South Africa, Abhishek Sharma did not take the first strike, letting his partner Sanju Samson face the opening delivery and absorb the early pressure. It was a important tactical change. After getting out cheaply in the powerplay in consecutive matches, easing into the innings showed both personal awareness and strategic team planning.

The pressure on Abhishek had been mounting, his World Cup scores included a first-ball duck against the USA, another early dismissal against Pakistan, a third duck against the Netherlands, and just 15 against South Africa, putting his aggressive style under scrutiny. Yet the team management stuck with him, aware of the match-winning potential he had displayed weeks earlier in the home T20I series against New Zealand.

