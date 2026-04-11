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WATCH: Abhishek Sharmas explosive batting performance vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, smashes...

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting performance vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, smashes…

Abhishek Sharma's impressive batting performance against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Abhishek Sharma's impressive knock against Punjab Kings

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is playing between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Abhishek Sharma impresses with the bat against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both batters played brilliantly for SRH. At the beginning of the match, Abhishek and Head started their attacking approach.

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Abhishek Sharma smashes 18-ball fifty

Meanwhile, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant innings for SRH, scoring 78 runs off 28 balls, including five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 264. Abhishek smashed his half-century off 18 balls. With this impressive batting performance, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head added 104 runs on the board in the powerplay.

Now Playing ▶️ Mr. MAXIMUM SHOW #AbhishekSharma is unstoppable in his hometown as he completes his half-century in just 18 deliveries! #TATAIPL 2026 | #PBKSvSRH | LIVE NOW https://t.co/eMC05Ko99R pic.twitter.com/YVx1EaOtmf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad post 220 runs target for Punjab Kings

His partner, Travis Head, scored 38 runs off 23 balls, including five fours and one six at a strike rate of 165. The skipper, Ishan Kishan, also played some big shots in his innings and played a short but impactful innings of 27 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and one six. Heinrich Klaasen disappointed ‘Orange Army’ fans with slow batting and not playing his natural game, scoring 39 runs off 33 balls, including one four and one six. SRH have a 220-run target over Punjab Kings.

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