WATCH: Adam Milne’s Ripping Delivery Breaks Pathum Nissanka’s Bat In Half During NZ vs SL 2nd T20I- VIRAL VIDEO

The video of the lethal delivery has gone viral on social media and the fans have come up with hilarious comments.

WATCH: Adam Milne's Ripping Delivery Breaks Pathum Nissanka's Bat In Half During NZ vs SL 2nd T20I- VIRAL VIDEO. (Image: Screengrab)

Dunedin, New Zealand: New Zealand speedster Adam Milne not only grabbed all the headlines on Wednesday as his match-winning five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka brought the 3-match T20I series back on level terms to 1-1 but also for his sheer speed, which broke Pathum Nissanka’s bat!

🚨 BROKEN BAT 🚨

Adam Milne with a ☄️ breaking Nissanka’s bat 😮 Watch BLACKCAPS v Sri Lanka live and on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/F2uI6NiUni — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 5, 2023

Here are some of the reactions of the fans on Twitter.

“You always dream of taking five wickets for New Zealand. As I had three in the last over with a couple of tail-enders in, I started feeling a little bit greedy,” Milne later admitted.

“The way we were just able to keep taking wickets, that’s the best way really to stall a run rate,” he added. “I thought our bowling performance was outstanding”, he further added.

Winning the toss first, the Kiwis put the visitors to bat and the Lankan Lions managed to score 141 in 19 overs, with Milne scalping 5 wickets and gave away only 26 runs. In reply, New Zealand chased down the total in 14.4 overs, thanks to Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 43-ball 79.

The decider will take place on 8th April at the Queenstown Events Centre.

