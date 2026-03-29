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WATCH: After RCBs victory vs SRH in IPL 2026 opener, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shake up social media with...

WATCH: After RCB’s victory vs SRH in IPL 2026 opener, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shake up social media with…

Cute moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener. Take a look and read the full story.

Heartfelt moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been officially kicked-off, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the first game of the tournament as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener by six wickets.

The first game of the tournament was filled full of chaos and crazy moments as the chase master (Virat Kohli) showcased a great batting performance and proved one more time that a long break from cricket can’t trouble his form and mindset.

Heartfelt moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli played a blistering innings for RCB as he scored 69 runs off 38 balls, including five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 181. However, after RCB won the match, there was a moment within the clash which went viral. Virat Kohli helped his side to clinch the victory over Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad with his match-winning innings.

After the match, he did his ritual to enjoy the moment with his wife, Anushka Sharma. However, after RCB won the match, Virat gave a flying kiss to Anushka and in response, Anushka gave a flying kiss too, and the couple were also seen teasing each other with exciting reactions.

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THE WAY VIRAT KOHLI GIVING FLYING KISS TO ANUSHKA SHARMA AFTER WON THE MATCH. ♥️ – Video of the Day! pic.twitter.com/lQugBW89Ju — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2026

Key players for RCB against SRH in IPL 2026 opener

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got a great start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they got a massive support from the crowd of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Not only this, in bowling, debutant Jacob Duffy played a crucial role for RCB as he took three major wickets. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd also took three wickets. Their great bowling performance stopped SRH on 201 runs.

While chasing, they completed the target easily as the star players Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal performed brilliantly. Padikkal played an impressive knock for RCB as he scored 61 runs off 26 balls, including seven fours and four sixes and helped lead his side towards their first victory.

RCB set to face Chennai Super Kings on April 5th

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to play their next match on April 5 against their well-known rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

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