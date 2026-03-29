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WATCH: Ajinkya Rahanes fiery 27-ball fifty POWERS KKR at Wankhede in IPL 2026

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane’s fiery 27-ball fifty POWERS KKR at Wankhede in IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane smashes a blistering 27-ball fifty at Wankhede, leading KKR's strong start and silencing doubts with a commanding knock.

Ajinkya Rahane smashes 27-ball fifty (Source:IANS)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane got IPL 2026 off to a flying start as he smashed his 34th IPL fifty off a 27-ball. He silenced all questions over his inclusion with a commanding knock, hitting three fours and five sixes.

Skipper Rahane played a crucial role in Kolkata’s explosive start at the Wankhede, adding 69 runs for the opening wicket with Finn Allen in just over five overs. The New Zealand batter set the tone early, blasting 37 off 17 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane’s impressive knock came to an end at 67 off 40 balls, with Mumbai Indians Shardul Thakur claiming his third wicket. Thakur bowled a full delivery just outside off, tempting Rahane to go for the inside-out shot, but the batter failed to time it properly and caught by skipper Hardik Pandya

Absolute fireworks at the top! 🎆

Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen struck it sweetly in a fiery partnership 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/LfVPKQpes1 — XwithBoss (@XwithBoss) March 29, 2026

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