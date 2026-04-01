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WATCH: Amelia Kerr BLASTS 179* in jaw-dropping New Zealand run chase

WATCH: Amelia Kerr BLASTS 179* in jaw-dropping New Zealand run chase

Amelia Kerr dominates with an unbeaten 179 off 139 balls, powering New Zealand past South Africa’s 346 in a record-breaking ODI chase and cementing her place among cricket’s greats.

Amelia Kerr BLASTS 179* in jaw-dropping chase. (Source: X)

Amelia Kerr stole the spotlight at Basin Reserve on Wednesday, her innings will be remembered among the greatest in cricket history. In a match which already included three other notable knocks and a staggering 696 runs scored in just 99.4 overs, Kerr grabbed the limelight with an unbeaten 179 off 139 balls. Her heroics helped New Zealand chase down South Africa’s masisve target of 346 with two balls to spare, marking the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history.

Amelia Kerr samshes 139-ball 179*, guides News Zealand to historic victory, watch video here…

A HISTORIC KNOCK BY AMELIA KERR IN A 346 RUN CHASE – HIGHEST EVER IN WOMEN’S ODIS: – 179* (139) with 23 fours and a six. ✅ pic.twitter.com/BOqzN68Rp2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 1, 2026

New Zealand suffered a huge setback as they lost Suzie Bates in the fifth over, bowled by Ayabonga Khaka. The chase looked difficult, however, Amelia Kerr quickly settled in, even as wickets kept falling around her. By the halfway mark, New Zealand had lost four more batters – Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, and Brooke Halliday failing to make an impact, with Kayla Reyneke taking two and Sune Luus one.

Amelia finally stitched a crucial 120-runs partnership with No. 6 Isabella Gaze off just 82 deliveries. When Gaze eventually fell to Masabata Klaas, the first of her two wickets in the match, New Zealand were back in contention. Kerr, meanwhile, was well into her innings, sitting on 113 from 97 balls and clearly ready to take control.

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With the lower-order batters for company, sipper Kerr accelerated the innings, scored 23 runs in 23 balls alongside Izzy Sharp in a 40-run stand, then blasted 25 from just 12 deliveries with her sister Jess. Rosemary Mair came and went quickly, but Kerr kept the momentum going. She eventually sealed the chase with debutant Kayley Knight by her side. Kerr showed the world that she is the next big star in women’s cricket.

Kerr smashed her fifth ton, which included a double-century off just 90 balls, and added a further 79 runs from only 49 deliveries, showcasing a breathtaking display of power and precision.

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